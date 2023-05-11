Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Tatabanyai jaras
Lands for sale in Tatabanya, Hungary
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
190 000 m²
€ 2,380,000
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 243 m²
€ 54,072
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 267,788
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
675 m²
€ 49,771
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 986 m²
€ 116,312
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
1 307 m²
€ 26,341
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
2 087 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
8 092 m²
€ 140,657
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 838,529
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 018 m²
€ 113,589
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
3 147 m²
€ 252,421
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
8 092 m²
€ 91,560
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
4 331 m²
€ 114,954
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
12 504 m²
€ 321,870
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
7 075 m²
€ 204,619
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
10 338 m²
€ 142,543
