Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Tatabanyai jaras

Lands for sale in Tatabanya, Hungary

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 190 000 m²
€ 2,380,000
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 2 243 m²
€ 54,072
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 267,788
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 675 m²
€ 49,771
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 4 986 m²
€ 116,312
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 1 307 m²
€ 26,341
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 2 087 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 8 092 m²
€ 140,657
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 838,529
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 4 018 m²
€ 113,589
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 3 147 m²
€ 252,421
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 8 092 m²
€ 91,560
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 4 331 m²
€ 114,954
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 12 504 m²
€ 321,870
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 7 075 m²
€ 204,619
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 10 338 m²
€ 142,543
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir