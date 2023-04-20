Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Tatai jaras
  6. Tata

Lands for sale in Tata, Hungary

Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 419,611
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
720 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
9 000 m²
€ 404,623
On good place, big opportunity! On a pop from the lakeside cca. 100m-re inner-city area , 9…
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
44 000 m²
€ 1,366,565
Big investors attention!! From Budapest 70 km on a pop, in the city of the waters from the …
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
25 025 m²
€ 317,330
In pop Agostyán from Budapest 70 km, 25025 nm inner-city area plots, development area salesman!
Plot of land in Tata, Hungary
Plot of land
Tata, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 1,729,160
On a pop, in a noon industrial park 10 ha-os on an area on what. 1 ha-os industrial plots wi…
