Lands for sale in Tapolcai jaras, Hungary

66 properties total found
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 407 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
1 510 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
815 m²
€ 33,252
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 400 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
2 189 m²
€ 10,028
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
2 960 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
4 552 m²
€ 63,074
Plot of land in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
1 623 m²
€ 51,462
Plot of land in Mindszentkalla, Hungary
Plot of land
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land in Mindszentkalla, Hungary
Plot of land
Mindszentkalla, Hungary
4 946 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Tapolca, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapolca, Hungary
4 243 m²
€ 71,255
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
923 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 738 m²
€ 1,132,159
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
2 625 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
3 086 m²
€ 25,045
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
4 724 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 263,643
Plot of land in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
1 066 m²
€ 92,341
Plot of land in Vigantpetend, Hungary
Plot of land
Vigantpetend, Hungary
1 866 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Vigantpetend, Hungary
Plot of land
Vigantpetend, Hungary
863 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
1 768 m²
€ 15,570
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
636 m²
€ 95,006
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
1 003 m²
€ 95,006
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
1 053 m²
€ 73,630
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
3 081 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
639 m²
€ 98,965
Plot of land in Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
Plot of land
Badacsonytoerdemic, Hungary
2 552 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Lesencetomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Lesencetomaj, Hungary
1 718 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
603 m²
€ 105,035
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 9,237
