Lands for sale in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 354 m²
€ 12,115
Plot of land in Balogunyom, Hungary
Plot of land
Balogunyom, Hungary
Area 503 m²
€ 21,538
Plot of land in Torony, Hungary
Plot of land
Torony, Hungary
Area 934 m²
€ 45,768
Plot of land in Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
Plot of land
Csempeszkopacs, Hungary
Area 7 079 m²
€ 52,498
Plot of land in Gencsapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Gencsapati, Hungary
Area 1 278 m²
€ 42,806
Plot of land in Gencsapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Gencsapati, Hungary
Area 2 694 m²
€ 51,717
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€ 83,458
Plot of land in Narda, Hungary
Plot of land
Narda, Hungary
Area 2 221 m²
€ 48,460
Plot of land in Soepte, Hungary
Plot of land
Soepte, Hungary
Area 1 751 m²
€ 34,326
Plot of land in Gencsapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Gencsapati, Hungary
Area 6 500 m²
€ 80,497
Plot of land in Narda, Hungary
Plot of land
Narda, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 445,360
Plot of land in Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Plot of land
Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary
Area 8 189 m²
€ 99,612
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 883 m²
€ 80,447
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 108 m²
€ 137,941
Plot of land in Dozmat, Hungary
Plot of land
Dozmat, Hungary
Area 168 175 m²
€ 180,773
