Lands for sale in Szombathely, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 81,811
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
1 883 m²
€ 80,541
Plot of land in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
3 108 m²
€ 138,102
More flat condominia are suitable for his building plot
