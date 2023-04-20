Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
Szolnoki jaras
Lands for sale in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
9 properties total found
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 501 m²
€ 83,131
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
470 000 m²
€ 7,050,000
Commercial land (47 ha) for sale on the southeast of Budapest The property is located nea…
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
541 m²
€ 43,281
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 676 m²
€ 137,205
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
610 m²
€ 34,968
Plot of land
Szajol, Hungary
69 879 m²
€ 437,225
An industrial area of 69,879m2 is for sale in Szajol. The plot is trapezoidal, connected to …
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 570 m²
€ 80,541
On Szolnok city western part, inner-city area, withdrawn depot name immovable salesman. The …
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 281 m²
€ 80,694
On Szolnok, Kaán Károly úton, inner-city area, 2281 nm, unencumbered, polar building plots s…
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 247 m²
€ 138,102
Szolnok is a plot for sale in his city centre! In as much Zagyvaparton would love to live, o…
