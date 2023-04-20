Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok
  5. Szolnoki jaras

Lands for sale in Szolnok, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 501 m²
€ 83,131
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
470 000 m²
€ 7,050,000
Commercial land (47 ha) for sale on the southeast of Budapest The property is located nea…
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
541 m²
€ 43,281
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 676 m²
€ 137,205
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
610 m²
€ 34,968
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
6 570 m²
€ 80,541
On Szolnok city western part, inner-city area, withdrawn depot name immovable salesman. The …
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 281 m²
€ 80,694
On Szolnok, Kaán Károly úton, inner-city area, 2281 nm, unencumbered, polar building plots s…
Plot of land in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 247 m²
€ 138,102
Szolnok is a plot for sale in his city centre! In as much Zagyvaparton would love to live, o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir