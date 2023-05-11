Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szobi jaras

Lands for sale in Szobi jaras, Hungary

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 920 m²
€ 67,353
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 731 m²
€ 93,804
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 7 980 m²
€ 343,527
Plot of land in Szokolya, Hungary
Plot of land
Szokolya, Hungary
Area 150 000 m²
€ 295,659
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 48,112
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 524 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 982 m²
€ 68,539
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 611 m²
€ 18,546
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 858 m²
€ 35,164
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 010 m²
€ 42,736
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 471 m²
€ 66,926
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 529 m²
€ 44,631
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 32,227
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 59 377 m²
€ 214,246
Plot of land in Kemence, Hungary
Plot of land
Kemence, Hungary
Area 27 011 m²
€ 205,768
