Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Lands for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
900 m²
€57,019
Recommend
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
1 118 m²
€67,386
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
358 m²
€64,813
Recommend
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
1 799 m²
€78,019
Recommend
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
778 m²
€69,147
Recommend
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
677 m²
€57,405
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 020 m²
€51,576
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
360 m²
€41,488
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 776 m²
€143,513
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 553 m²
€362,698
Recommend
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
20 000 m²
€1,11M
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
12 000 m²
€111,643
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 300 m²
For sale in Dunavarsány, in the immediate vicinity of the 51st Main Road, a 1300m2 public ut…
€100,446
Recommend
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
51 033 m²
One of the lakes of a noon church lake system for sale
€155,212
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 083 m²
Onto a undertaking for sale, for a depot, onto farming or livestock production suitable farm…
€754,771
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
39 693 m²
Onto selling offer on Szigetszentmiklós Lashegyi in the vicinity of an industrial park it al…
€599,024
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 600 m²
Szigetszentmikóson for sale at the lakes, in Csepel's border, continuous 6600 nm plots. Seve…
€116,211
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
10 000 m²
On Szigetszentmiklós in the centre salesman it 10.000nm-es I fill up in a home zone, which i…
€251,590
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigethalom, Hungary
8 280 m²
Investors attention! On Szigethalom, with good accessibility, beside a distinguished infras…
€239,610
Recommend
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
22 780 m²
Investors attention! In Délegyháza and Dunavarsány border, with a good position, 22780 nm pl…
€100,636
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
9 733 m²
Pest county, Dunaharaszti on a noon industrial area 9733 nm economic ones, commercial, servi…
€275,551
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 643 m²
Investors, entrepreneurial customers!The area behind the Witzing Fire.5643 nm GKSZ- 3 rated …
€83,863
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 643 m²
Investors, adventuresome clients! The Witzing-Tüzép area. 5643 nms GKSZ-area with 3 cl…
€83,863
Recommend
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
13 200 m²
In Budapest's noon agglomeration, administratively on Szigetszentmiklós it M0-digs near a ro…
€237,214
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
16 410 m²
In Dunavarsány on the border of the plots with a new building in, close to the centre, 16410…
€95,604
Recommend
