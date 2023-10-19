Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Szigetszentmiklosi jaras

Lands for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€57,019
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
Area 1 118 m²
€67,386
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 358 m²
€64,813
Plot of land in Delegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Area 1 799 m²
€78,019
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
Area 778 m²
€69,147
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
Area 677 m²
€57,405
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 1 020 m²
€51,576
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€41,488
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 2 776 m²
€143,513
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 5 553 m²
€362,698
Plot of land in Toekoel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toekoel, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€1,11M
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 12 000 m²
€111,643
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
For sale in Dunavarsány, in the immediate vicinity of the 51st Main Road, a 1300m2 public ut…
€100,446
Plot of land in Delegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Area 51 033 m²
One of the lakes of a noon church lake system for sale
€155,212
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 1 083 m²
Onto a undertaking for sale, for a depot, onto farming or livestock production suitable farm…
€754,771
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 39 693 m²
Onto selling offer on Szigetszentmiklós Lashegyi in the vicinity of an industrial park it al…
€599,024
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 6 600 m²
Szigetszentmikóson for sale at the lakes, in Csepel's border, continuous 6600 nm plots. Seve…
€116,211
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
On Szigetszentmiklós in the centre salesman it 10.000nm-es I fill up in a home zone, which i…
€251,590
Plot of land in Szigethalom, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigethalom, Hungary
Area 8 280 m²
Investors attention! On Szigethalom, with good accessibility, beside a distinguished infras…
€239,610
Plot of land in Delegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Delegyhaza, Hungary
Area 22 780 m²
Investors attention! In Délegyháza and Dunavarsány border, with a good position, 22780 nm pl…
€100,636
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Area 9 733 m²
Pest county, Dunaharaszti on a noon industrial area 9733 nm economic ones, commercial, servi…
€275,551
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Area 5 643 m²
Investors, entrepreneurial customers!The area behind the Witzing Fire.5643 nm GKSZ- 3 rated …
€83,863
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Area 5 643 m²
Investors, adventuresome clients! The Witzing-Tüzép area. 5643 nms GKSZ-area with 3 cl…
€83,863
Plot of land in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 13 200 m²
In Budapest's noon agglomeration, administratively on Szigetszentmiklós it M0-digs near a ro…
€237,214
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 16 410 m²
In Dunavarsány on the border of the plots with a new building in, close to the centre, 16410…
€95,604
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir