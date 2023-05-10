Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Szigetszentmiklos
Lands for sale in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 168 m²
€ 185,762
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
262 m²
€ 44,421
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 622 m²
€ 134,341
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 666 m²
€ 40,383
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 67,278
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
259 m²
€ 53,575
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
811 m²
€ 77,805
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
67 m²
€ 43,048
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 056 m²
€ 10,230
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 040 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
305 m²
€ 28,268
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
880 m²
€ 76,997
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 018 m²
€ 88,574
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 937 m²
€ 322,796
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
653 m²
€ 53,575
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 020 m²
€ 64,613
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
360 m²
€ 42,806
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 942,272
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 776 m²
€ 123,841
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
5 553 m²
€ 374,217
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 600 m²
€ 111,688
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
39 693 m²
€ 575,712
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 241,799
Plot of land
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
13 200 m²
€ 227,982
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map