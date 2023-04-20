Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

112 properties total found
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
842 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
735 m²
€ 89,728
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
978 m²
€ 100,548
A plot with stunning panoramic view is for sale in the greenbelt area of Pomáz. In the deve…
Plot of land in Csobanka, Hungary
Plot of land
Csobanka, Hungary
2 143 m²
€ 314,049
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
2 887 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
910 m²
€ 234,877
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 159 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
779 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
455 m²
€ 126,675
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
455 m²
€ 126,675
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 160,983
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
939 m²
€ 18,473
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 186 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Dunabogdany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunabogdany, Hungary
712 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 496 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
629 m²
€ 59,379
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
544 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
2 499 m²
€ 81,943
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
806 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
667 m²
€ 113,480
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 228 m²
€ 121,397
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 048 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
959 m²
€ 73,630
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 481 m²
€ 197,930
Plot of land in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
665 m²
€ 68,352
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
883 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
958 m²
€ 102,924
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
2 342 m²
€ 234,877
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
712 m²
€ 97,645
Plot of land in Visegrád, Hungary
Plot of land
Visegrád, Hungary
1 949 m²
€ 104,243
