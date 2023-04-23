Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szentendrei jaras
Szentendre
Lands for sale in Szentendre, Hungary
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
735 m²
€ 89,580
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
842 m²
€ 65,867
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
910 m²
€ 234,488
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
779 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
455 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
455 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
544 m²
€ 65,867
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
667 m²
€ 113,292
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 228 m²
€ 121,196
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 481 m²
€ 197,602
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
712 m²
€ 97,484
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
972 m²
€ 86,945
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
3 768 m²
€ 157,818
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 907 m²
€ 15,281
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 584 m²
€ 28,718
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 237,123
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 954 m²
€ 526,676
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 118,561
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
605 m²
€ 78,777
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
415 m²
€ 76,143
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 067 m²
€ 242,000
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
3 028 m²
€ 20,551
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
858 m²
€ 4,874
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
957 m²
€ 144,908
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 129 m²
€ 118,298
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 200 m²
€ 91,951
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
833 m²
€ 73,772
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
5 251 m²
€ 208,141
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 134,370
Building plot with a breathtaking panoramic view for sale in Szentendre, Pismány! If you're…
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
2 374 m²
€ 36,886
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map