Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Tolna
Szekszardi jaras
Lands for sale in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 606 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
946 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 046 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 204 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 227 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
435 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 849 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 343 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 380 m²
€ 55,420
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
972 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 092 m²
€ 14,383
Plot of land
Harc, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 1,398,704
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
270 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
307 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
813 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Medina, Hungary
3 415 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 983 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 490,866
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 646 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 004 m²
€ 71,255
Plot of land
Vardomb, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
6 854 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
954 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land
Szalka, Hungary
340 000 m²
€ 2,351,657
Definitely for investors! The 214 pieces settling down in the 34 hectares of area selling o…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map