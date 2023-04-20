Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Szekszardi jaras

Lands for sale in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 606 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
946 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 046 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 204 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 227 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
435 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 849 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 343 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 380 m²
€ 55,420
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
972 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 092 m²
€ 14,383
Plot of land in Harc, Hungary
Plot of land
Harc, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 1,398,704
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
270 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
307 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
813 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Medina, Hungary
Plot of land
Medina, Hungary
3 415 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 983 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 490,866
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
1 646 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 004 m²
€ 71,255
Plot of land in Vardomb, Hungary
Plot of land
Vardomb, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
6 854 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
954 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land in Szalka, Hungary
Plot of land
Szalka, Hungary
340 000 m²
€ 2,351,657
Definitely for investors! The 214 pieces settling down in the 34 hectares of area selling o…
