Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Szekesfehervari jaras
Lands for sale in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
87 properties total found
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
2 966 m²
€ 15,702
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
708 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Sarosd, Hungary
1 570 m²
€ 9,501
Plot of land
Sarosd, Hungary
1 570 m²
€ 9,501
Plot of land
Sarosd, Hungary
3 140 m²
€ 19,001
Plot of land
Sarkeresztes, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 39,560
Plot of land
Gant, Hungary
803 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
1 096 m²
€ 67,560
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
933 m²
€ 62,810
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
1 585 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
1 141 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
3 171 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
1 586 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land
Seregelyes, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
1 555 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
2 200 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
744 m²
€ 10,292
Plot of land
Gant, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 14,251
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
1 653 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Aba, Hungary
3 702 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 384 m²
€ 109,521
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Sarkeszi, Hungary
800 m²
€ 23,725
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
2 132 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
813 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Magyaralmas, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 183,415
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 126 m²
€ 26,364
Plot of land
Sarkeresztes, Hungary
1 071 m²
€ 33,780
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
567 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Sarpentele, Hungary
629 m²
€ 54,893
