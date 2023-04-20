Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
933 m²
€ 62,810
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 384 m²
€ 109,521
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
813 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 126 m²
€ 26,364
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
567 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 558 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 253 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 bath 772 m²
€ 121,133
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 129 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 753 m²
€ 82,806
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 153 m²
€ 78,330
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
21 880 m²
€ 805,414
Exceptional opportunity! For an investment excellent! Tall gold crown value containing, near…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
11 395 m²
€ 250,829
In Székesfehérvár border, from the inner-city area cca. 100 m-re salesman it 11.395 M2 ploug…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 461 m²
€ 117,583
On Székesfehérvár frequented area, 1461 nm building plots salesman! An investment, a undert…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
10 821 m²
€ 576,387
On Székesfehérvár for sale the sóstói near an industrial park it 10821 M2 multi-functional p…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
9 453 m²
€ 102,597
Feketehegyen salesman it nearly a hectare, outer area building plot! Public utilities before…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
930 000 m²
€ 689,358
Beside a palace for sale 3db angler lake, with areas which can be developed. All area 93 hec…
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 205 m²
€ 82,769
Close to an old man mountain on Székesfehérvár salesman 2205nm-es L-shaped plot strongly ont…
