Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Szekesfehervari jaras
Lands for sale in Szekesfehervar, Hungary
23 properties total found
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
933 m²
€ 62,810
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 384 m²
€ 109,521
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
813 m²
€ 32,988
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 126 m²
€ 26,364
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
567 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
887 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 558 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 253 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
772 m²
€ 121,133
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
7 129 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 753 m²
€ 82,806
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 153 m²
€ 78,330
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
21 880 m²
€ 805,414
Exceptional opportunity! For an investment excellent! Tall gold crown value containing, near…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
11 395 m²
€ 250,829
In Székesfehérvár border, from the inner-city area cca. 100 m-re salesman it 11.395 M2 ploug…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 461 m²
€ 117,583
On Székesfehérvár frequented area, 1461 nm building plots salesman! An investment, a undert…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
10 821 m²
€ 576,387
On Székesfehérvár for sale the sóstói near an industrial park it 10821 M2 multi-functional p…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
9 453 m²
€ 102,597
Feketehegyen salesman it nearly a hectare, outer area building plot! Public utilities before…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
930 000 m²
€ 689,358
Beside a palace for sale 3db angler lake, with areas which can be developed. All area 93 hec…
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 205 m²
€ 82,769
Close to an old man mountain on Székesfehérvár salesman 2205nm-es L-shaped plot strongly ont…
