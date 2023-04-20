Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Szegedi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Tiszasziget, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszasziget, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 11,744
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
9 185 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 293 m²
€ 119,888
An extraordinary offer is building for entrepreneurs, investors! In Újszeged élite quarter s…
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
45 837 m²
€ 184,444
I recommend a suitable area to you for a green field investment!Ne omits it!A May build up d…
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
13 571 m²
€ 302,027
Onto an investment, real estate, - undertaking is suitable for carrying out product developm…
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
8 830 m²
€ 189,055
Onto an investment, real estate, - undertaking is suitable for carrying out product developm…
Plot of land in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
9 429 m²
€ 115,277
I recommend this to Ön beside Dorozsmai út the rendkivül favourable investment opportunity. …
