Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Suemegi jaras

Lands for sale in Suemegi jaras, Hungary

20 properties total found
Plot of land in Csabrendek, Hungary
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 79,740
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 42,290
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 30,819
Plot of land in Ukk, Hungary
Plot of land
Ukk, Hungary
7 128 m²
€ 23,645
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
7 842 m²
€ 58,249
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
110 000 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Csabrendek, Hungary
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 87,773
Plot of land in Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
7 096 m²
€ 10,639
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 83,783
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 280 m²
€ 24,736
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 266 m²
€ 24,470
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 135 m²
€ 22,076
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 404 m²
€ 27,130
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 21,278
Plot of land in Goganfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Goganfa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 440,193
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
3 269 m²
€ 90,432
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 146,288
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 903 m²
€ 26,332
Plot of land in Csabrendek, Hungary
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 154,267
Plot of land in Bazsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
170 000 m²
€ 210,123
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir