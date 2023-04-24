Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Veszprém
Suemegi jaras
Lands for sale in Suemegi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 79,740
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 42,290
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 30,819
Plot of land
Ukk, Hungary
7 128 m²
€ 23,645
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
7 842 m²
€ 58,249
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
110 000 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 87,773
Plot of land
Veszpremgalsa, Hungary
7 096 m²
€ 10,639
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 83,783
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 280 m²
€ 24,736
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 266 m²
€ 24,470
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 135 m²
€ 22,076
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 404 m²
€ 27,130
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 21,278
Plot of land
Goganfa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 440,193
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
3 269 m²
€ 90,432
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 146,288
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
1 903 m²
€ 26,332
Plot of land
Csabrendek, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 154,267
Plot of land
Bazsi, Hungary
170 000 m²
€ 210,123
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map