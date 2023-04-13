Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia

Lands for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary

369 properties total found
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 87,871
Plot of landin Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 543 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of landin Koekeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of landin Kereki, Hungary
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
965 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of landin Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
7 426 m²
€ 133,276
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,682
Plot of landin Bicserd, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
933 m²
€ 9,615
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
647 m²
€ 38,727
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 802 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
400 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of landin Buzsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Buzsak, Hungary
374 m²
€ 1,576
Plot of landin Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
1 737 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 446 m²
€ 317,832
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 66,504
Plot of landin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 13,354
Plot of landin Nagybajom, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybajom, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 2,644
Plot of landin Somogyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyvar, Hungary
915 m²
€ 5,315
Plot of landin Pecsvarad, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 348 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of landin Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 33,386
Plot of landin Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
1 818 m²
€ 10,683
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 198 m²
€ 47,808
Plot of landin Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 477 m²
€ 29,112
Plot of landin Som, Hungary
Plot of land
Som, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of landin Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Bicserd, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
7 450 m²
€ 45,137
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 608 m²
€ 69,175
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 161 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of landin Koekeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 9,348
