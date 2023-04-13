Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Lands for sale in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
Clear all
369 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 87,871
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 543 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
965 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
7 426 m²
€ 133,276
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,682
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
933 m²
€ 9,615
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
647 m²
€ 38,727
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 802 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
400 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of land
Buzsak, Hungary
374 m²
€ 1,576
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
1 737 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 446 m²
€ 317,832
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 66,504
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
398 m²
€ 13,354
Plot of land
Nagybajom, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 2,644
Plot of land
Somogyvar, Hungary
915 m²
€ 5,315
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 348 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€ 33,386
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
1 818 m²
€ 10,683
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 198 m²
€ 47,808
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 477 m²
€ 29,112
Plot of land
Som, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Bicserd, Hungary
7 450 m²
€ 45,137
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 608 m²
€ 69,175
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 161 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 9,348
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map