Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Southern Great Plain
Lands for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary
117 properties total found
New
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 964 m²
€59,146
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 087 m²
€33,430
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 014 m²
€29,653
Recommend
Plot of land
Ruzsa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€229,490
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 444 m²
€13,758
Recommend
Plot of land
Bugac, Hungary
40 000 m²
€10,029
Recommend
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
424 m²
€24,173
Recommend
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
422 m²
€24,238
Recommend
Plot of land
Fuezesgyarmat, Hungary
1 808 m²
€7,710
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€36,002
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 793 m²
€56,728
Recommend
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
1
5 852 m²
€46,156
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
900 m²
€51,406
Recommend
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 456 m²
€12,858
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€59,918
Recommend
Plot of land
Koeroesnagyharsany, Hungary
70 000 m²
€38,316
Recommend
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
430 m²
€26,817
Recommend
Plot of land
Oroshaza, Hungary
530 m²
€14,440
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 800 m²
€66,861
Recommend
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€100,291
Recommend
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
5 925 m²
€17,792
Recommend
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
40 000 m²
€196,211
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
10 000 m²
€20,113
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
40 000 m²
€35,842
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
912 m²
€13,924
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 135 m²
€44,351
Recommend
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
2 097 m²
€35,842
Recommend
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
1 823 m²
€35,842
Recommend
Plot of land
Fokto, Hungary
8 600 m²
€48,860
Recommend
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€101,577
Recommend
