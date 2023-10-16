Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Southern Great Plain, Hungary

117 properties total found
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 4 964 m²
€59,146
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 7 087 m²
€33,430
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 3 014 m²
€29,653
Plot of land in Ruzsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ruzsa, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€229,490
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 444 m²
€13,758
Plot of land in Bugac, Hungary
Plot of land
Bugac, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€10,029
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 424 m²
€24,173
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€24,238
Plot of land in Fuezesgyarmat, Hungary
Plot of land
Fuezesgyarmat, Hungary
Area 1 808 m²
€7,710
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 719 m²
€36,002
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 793 m²
€56,728
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 852 m²
€46,156
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€51,406
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Area 1 456 m²
€12,858
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€59,918
Plot of land in Koeroesnagyharsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeroesnagyharsany, Hungary
Area 70 000 m²
€38,316
Plot of land in Helvecia, Hungary
Plot of land
Helvecia, Hungary
Area 430 m²
€26,817
Plot of land in Oroshaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroshaza, Hungary
Area 530 m²
€14,440
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 6 800 m²
€66,861
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€100,291
Plot of land in Kistelek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 5 925 m²
€17,792
Plot of land in Kistelek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistelek, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€196,211
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,113
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€35,842
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 912 m²
€13,924
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 135 m²
€44,351
Plot of land in Szarvas, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
Area 2 097 m²
€35,842
Plot of land in Szarvas, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
Area 1 823 m²
€35,842
Plot of land in Fokto, Hungary
Plot of land
Fokto, Hungary
Area 8 600 m²
€48,860
Plot of land in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 524 m²
€101,577
