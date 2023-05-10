Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

49 properties total found
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 53,844
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 796 m²
€ 91,266
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 5 524 m²
€ 2,140,304
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 13,730
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 15,076
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 2 191 m²
€ 42,806
Plot of land in Agfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Agfalva, Hungary
Area 3 460 m²
€ 166,917
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 15 000 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€ 41,729
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 1 019 m²
€ 35,672
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 1 006 m²
€ 35,214
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 1 009 m²
€ 35,322
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 935 m²
€ 32,737
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 539 m²
€ 93,958
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 4 171 m²
€ 226,145
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 4 375 m²
€ 99,342
Plot of land in Szakony, Hungary
Plot of land
Szakony, Hungary
Area 2 798 m²
€ 75,328
Plot of land in Szakony, Hungary
Plot of land
Szakony, Hungary
Area 1 638 m²
€ 44,098
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 2 100 m²
€ 50,883
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 1 079 m²
€ 26,653
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 64,344
Plot of land in Ujker, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujker, Hungary
Area 6 322 m²
€ 52,471
Plot of land in Szakony, Hungary
Plot of land
Szakony, Hungary
Area 1 400 m²
€ 34,729
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 2 601 m²
€ 131,918
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 140 000 m²
€ 1,136,111
Plot of land in Nagycenk, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagycenk, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 53,844
Plot of land in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 403,831
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 2 324 m²
€ 169,889
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 072 m²
€ 126,417
Plot of land in Nagycenk, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagycenk, Hungary
Area 31 802 m²
€ 158,596
