Lands for sale in Sopron, Hungary

Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
1 539 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
4 171 m²
€ 221,681
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 63,074
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
2 324 m²
€ 170,088
On a Sopron lake mill, beside an asphalt road, 40%-ban constructible, 2 houses are suitable …
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
1 072 m²
€ 126,565
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
3 552 m²
€ 122,839
Investors attention! In Sopron, on Egeredi dombon, at Lővérek foot 4 pieces Lke-building plo…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
1 839 m²
€ 82,769
The branch village one u-- house park forgalommentes his dead end level 10 %-ban immediately…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 117,583
In an industrial trade zone emphasized in Sopron 3 000 nm of plane building plot salesman. …
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
1 669 m²
€ 119,427
In Sopron on Lövér most beautiful place, along a distinguished asphalt road at which conditi…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
5 304 m²
€ 79,541
In Sopron the end of the nobleman well road, on a greenbelt part salesman it 5304 of his nm,…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
6 275 m²
€ 101,278
Beside Győri út driving into Sopron salesman 6275m2 commercial service provider zone area. …
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
3 998 m²
€ 156,699
In an industrial trade zone emphasized in Sopron 4 000 nm ones, plane building plot salesman…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
6 051 m²
€ 138,102
6000 areas above M2 are suitable for the forming of more plots the Tómalom-in Jánostelep vár…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
12 433 m²
€ 400,448
In Sopron, I.sz. industrial Parkban(Győri út), in an asphalt street, 1,24 ha, Gksz-2-es indu…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
4 451 m²
€ 115,047
4 pieces 900 are suitable for the forming of M2 winters on an area with all public utilities…
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
4 250 m²
€ 737,775
DROP IN PRICES! On Sopron frequented part, the Fövényverem two level ancient monuments requ…
