  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy

Lands for sale in Somogy, Hungary

168 properties total found
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 119 m²
€ 87,871
Plot of landin Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,771
Plot of landin Kereki, Hungary
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
965 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 802 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
400 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of landin Buzsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Buzsak, Hungary
374 m²
€ 1,576
Plot of landin Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
1 737 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 446 m²
€ 317,832
Plot of landin Nagybajom, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybajom, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 2,644
Plot of landin Somogyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyvar, Hungary
915 m²
€ 5,315
Plot of landin Somogyszentpal, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyszentpal, Hungary
1 818 m²
€ 10,683
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 198 m²
€ 47,808
Plot of landin Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
1 477 m²
€ 29,112
Plot of landin Som, Hungary
Plot of land
Som, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of landin Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 676 m²
€ 45,137
Plot of landin Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 763 m²
€ 71,846
Plot of landin Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
5 100 m²
€ 264,415
Plot of landin Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 18,162
Plot of landin Sagvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sagvar, Hungary
2 820 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 106,567
Plot of landin Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
871 m²
€ 213,401
Plot of landin Nyim, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyim, Hungary
1 480 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
1 986 m²
€ 53,150
Plot of landin Somogysamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogysamson, Hungary
4 267 m²
€ 10,657
Plot of landin Szolad, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 34,454
Plot of landin Ordacsehi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ordacsehi, Hungary
450 000 m²
€ 1,468,970
Plot of landin Marcali, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcali, Hungary
3 303 m²
€ 534,171
Plot of landin Gyekenyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyekenyes, Hungary
5 790 m²
€ 56,088
