Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Siofoki jaras
Siofok
Lands for sale in Siofok, Hungary
Clear all
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 051 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
871 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
695 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 003 m²
€ 173,914
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
875 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 676 m²
€ 290,297
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 51,726
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
991 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 665 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 517 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
804 m²
€ 129,314
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 888 m²
€ 50,670
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
500 m²
€ 97,381
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
819 m²
€ 109,811
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
400 m²
€ 46,923
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
789 m²
€ 79,436
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
789 m²
€ 79,436
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
859 m²
€ 100,812
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 350 m²
€ 181,040
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 350 m²
€ 180,987
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
890 m²
€ 104,507
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 685 m²
€ 67,296
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
609 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
702 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 801 m²
€ 81,547
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
600 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
792 m²
€ 136,967
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
1 583 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
2 905 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
8 752 m²
€ 21,113
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map