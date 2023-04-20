Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Siklosi jaras
  6. Siklos

Lands for sale in Siklos, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
1 162 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
1 573 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
170 m²
€ 1,583
Plot of land in Siklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Siklos, Hungary
1 442 m²
€ 11,084
