Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Sarvari jaras

Lands for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
1 790 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
852 m²
€ 8,445
Plot of land in Rabapaty, Hungary
Plot of land
Rabapaty, Hungary
8 530 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupereszteg, Hungary
737 m²
€ 2,534
Plot of land in Vasegerszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasegerszeg, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 641,293
Plot of land in Csenye, Hungary
Plot of land
Csenye, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Sitke, Hungary
Plot of land
Sitke, Hungary
1 108 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Vasegerszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasegerszeg, Hungary
2 164 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Oelbo, Hungary
Plot of land
Oelbo, Hungary
975 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
4 935 m²
€ 229,402
In Sárvár downtown, the direct vicinity of the castle in a quiet street salesman it 4935 nm …
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
510 m²
€ 172,685
Investors, investors attention! On Sárvár, downtown, last 5%-os VAT project, with a plot, a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir