Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Sarbogardi jaras

Lands for sale in Sarbogardi jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Mezoszilas, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezoszilas, Hungary
600 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Alap, Hungary
Plot of land
Alap, Hungary
5 042 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Alap, Hungary
Plot of land
Alap, Hungary
1 010 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Sarszentagota, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarszentagota, Hungary
1 444 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Vajta, Hungary
Plot of land
Vajta, Hungary
2 693 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Mezoszilas, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezoszilas, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 395,860
Plot of land in Sarbogard, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarbogard, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 276,666
In Sárbogárd industrial park salesman it 40.000 M2 es unencumbered real estate with all publ…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir