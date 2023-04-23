Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Kazincbarcikai jaras
  6. Sajoszentpeter

Lands for sale in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
Plot of land
Sajoszentpeter, Hungary
3 837 m²
€ 113,547
On Sajószentpéter central part, beside the capital road, near 4000 nms - es plot with all pu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir