Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Nógrád
Retsagi jaras
Lands for sale in Retsagi jaras, Hungary
12 properties total found
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
1 286 m²
€ 22,056
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
1 560 m²
€ 53,505
Plot of land
Nogradsap, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 26,618
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
1 358 m²
€ 47,053
Plot of land
Diosjeno, Hungary
1 176 m²
€ 18,560
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
810 m²
€ 18,560
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
583 m²
€ 56,486
Plot of land
Nograd, Hungary
7 000 m²
€ 102,212
Plot of land
Nezsa, Hungary
1 750 m²
€ 20,703
Plot of land
Retsag, Hungary
701 m²
€ 26,763
Plot of land
Nagyoroszi, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 26,360
Plot of land
Notincs, Hungary
14 508 m²
€ 91,436
