Lands for sale in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
539 m²
€ 19,767
Plot of land
Makad, Hungary
530 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
768 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
570 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
1 069 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
3 851 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
720 m²
€ 71,255
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
390 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 534 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
350 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
849 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Apaj, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 129,314
Plot of land
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 554,204
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 22,168
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
3 942 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
650 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
836 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
507 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
600 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land
Szigetcsep, Hungary
519 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land
Szigetcsep, Hungary
519 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
6 300 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
7 131 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
858 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 004 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 158,080
