Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Rackevei jaras

Lands for sale in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

32 properties total found
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
539 m²
€ 19,767
Plot of land in Makad, Hungary
Plot of land
Makad, Hungary
530 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
768 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
570 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land in Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
1 069 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
3 851 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 080 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
720 m²
€ 71,255
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 36,947
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
390 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 534 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
350 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land in Szigetujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
849 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Apaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Apaj, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 129,314
Plot of land in Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetszentmarton, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 554,204
Plot of land in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiskunlachaza, Hungary
360 m²
€ 22,168
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
3 942 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
650 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
836 m²
€ 84,450
Plot of land in Doemsoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Doemsoed, Hungary
507 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
600 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land in Szigetcsep, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetcsep, Hungary
519 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land in Szigetcsep, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigetcsep, Hungary
519 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
6 300 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
7 131 m²
€ 47,503
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
858 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
1 004 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 158,080
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir