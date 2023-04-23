Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Putnoki jaras

Lands for sale in Putnoki jaras, Hungary

1 property total found
Plot of land in Ragaly, Hungary
Plot of land
Ragaly, Hungary
11 934 m²
€ 261,681
A 6 minute drive from the Slovak border, next to the Aggtelek National Park, in the town of …
