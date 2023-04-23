Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Pomaz

Lands for sale in Pomaz, Hungary

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
978 m²
€ 100,382
A plot with stunning panoramic view is for sale in the greenbelt area of Pomáz. In the deve…
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 160,717
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
939 m²
€ 18,443
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
958 m²
€ 102,753
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
2 342 m²
€ 234,488
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
528 m²
€ 130,944
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
880 m²
€ 105,124
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
8 000 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
4 500 m²
€ 35,568
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 313,529
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 764,062
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
757 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
1 644 m²
€ 34,251
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 785,140
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
919 m²
€ 62,969
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
721 m²
€ 2,503
Plot of land in Pomaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Pomaz, Hungary
13 022 m²
€ 102,397
Very good investment! Between Szentendre and Budakalász beside the 11 road salesman it 13022…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir