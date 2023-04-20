Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Szekesfehervari jaras
  6. Polgardi

Lands for sale in Polgardi, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
708 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
1 827 m²
€ 56,713
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 19,239
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 28,634
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
1 593 m²
€ 28,502
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
2 941 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
1 594 m²
€ 28,634
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
8 446 m²
€ 36,419
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir