Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
Lands for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary
Clear all
78 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 116 m²
€ 113,073
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
1 111 m²
€ 158,571
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
800 m²
€ 288,066
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
871 m²
€ 185,224
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
822 m²
€ 185,224
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 108 m²
€ 139,726
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
925 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land
Solymar, Hungary
1 890 m²
€ 177,686
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
729 m²
€ 139,726
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
802 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 56,267
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
428 m²
€ 61,921
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
550 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
897 m²
€ 320,373
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
869 m²
€ 94,227
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 71,343
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 288 m²
€ 155,879
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
637 m²
€ 96,650
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
3 488 m²
€ 421,842
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 1,749,934
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
1 602 m²
€ 646,129
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
2 707 m²
€ 166,917
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 020 m²
€ 88,574
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
900 m²
€ 58,959
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
830 m²
€ 29,345
Plot of land
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 378 m²
€ 148,071
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 500 m²
€ 393,062
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 329 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 323 m²
€ 72,420
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 51,152
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map