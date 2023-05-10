Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras

Lands for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

78 properties total found
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 116 m²
€ 113,073
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 1 111 m²
€ 158,571
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€ 288,066
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 871 m²
€ 185,224
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 822 m²
€ 185,224
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 1 108 m²
€ 139,726
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 925 m²
€ 67,036
Plot of land in Solymar, Hungary
Plot of land
Solymar, Hungary
Area 1 890 m²
€ 177,686
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 729 m²
€ 139,726
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 56,267
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 428 m²
€ 61,921
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 897 m²
€ 320,373
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 869 m²
€ 94,227
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 71,343
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 1 288 m²
€ 155,879
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 637 m²
€ 96,650
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 3 488 m²
€ 421,842
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 1,749,934
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 1 602 m²
€ 646,129
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 2 707 m²
€ 166,917
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 020 m²
€ 88,574
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€ 58,959
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 830 m²
€ 29,345
Plot of land in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Area 2 378 m²
€ 148,071
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€ 393,062
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 1 329 m²
€ 107,419
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 2 323 m²
€ 72,420
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 51,152
