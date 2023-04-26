Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
  6. Pilisvoeroesvar

Lands for sale in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 108 m²
€ 137,240
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
729 m²
€ 137,240
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
802 m²
€ 105,509
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
550 m²
€ 105,509
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
869 m²
€ 92,551
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 288 m²
€ 153,106
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
637 m²
€ 94,931
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
830 m²
€ 28,823
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 500 m²
€ 386,071
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 329 m²
€ 105,509
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 323 m²
€ 71,132
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 493 m²
€ 211,546
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 736 m²
€ 63,464
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 356,984
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 550 m²
€ 12,137
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 328 m²
€ 13,222
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 400 m²
€ 137,505
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
1 266 m²
€ 122,573
Realting.com
Go