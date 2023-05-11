Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
  6. Piliscsaba

Lands for sale in Piliscsaba, Hungary

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 116 m²
€ 113,607
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 925 m²
€ 66,926
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 56,533
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€ 71,681
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€ 1,747,075
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 020 m²
€ 88,992
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 51,068
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 413 m²
€ 53,526
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 5 040 m²
€ 140,657
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 1 585 m²
€ 10,793
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 2 247 m²
€ 121,722
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 94,673
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 5 793 m²
€ 112,655
