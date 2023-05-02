Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Monori jaras
  6. Pilis

Lands for sale in Pilis, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilis, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 778,283
Plot of land in Pilis, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
1 059 m²
€ 6,709
Plot of land in Pilis, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
612 m²
€ 12,614
Plot of land in Pilis, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilis, Hungary
670 m²
€ 26,811
