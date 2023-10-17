UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Pest megye
Lands for sale in Pest megye, Hungary
Clear all
1 127 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
423 m²
€101,543
Recommend
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
888 m²
€64,011
Recommend
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
792 m²
€80,977
Recommend
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
801 m²
€85,886
Recommend
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 913 m²
We offer for sale, in Törökbálint, a business zoned plot. 2913 M2 VT-4 zoned land for sale n…
€484,551
Recommend
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
711 m²
€22,817
Recommend
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
1 346 m²
€76,864
Recommend
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
900 m²
€38,200
Recommend
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
880 m²
€38,561
Recommend
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 452 m²
€3,846
Recommend
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
1 100 m²
€10,255
Recommend
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 160 m²
€3,846
Recommend
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
798 m²
€40,874
Recommend
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 236 m²
€45,891
Recommend
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
736 m²
€154,242
Recommend
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
1 042 m²
€16,710
Recommend
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 813 m²
€68,124
Recommend
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
750 m²
€56,993
Recommend
Plot of land
Kismaros, Hungary
3 922 m²
€137,161
Recommend
Plot of land
Kismaros, Hungary
7 844 m²
€271,981
Recommend
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
1 600 m²
€383,035
Recommend
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
462 m²
€48,711
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
600 m²
€86,912
Recommend
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
508 m²
€58,355
Recommend
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 025 m²
€50,386
Recommend
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
903 m²
€64,011
Recommend
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
962 m²
€82,006
Recommend
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
1 865 m²
€133,420
Recommend
Plot of land
Monor, Hungary
€115,682
Recommend
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
1 629 m²
€9,512
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL