Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsvaradi jaras

Lands for sale in Pecsvaradi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecsvarad, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
3 348 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Erzsebet, Hungary
Plot of land
Erzsebet, Hungary
2 871 m²
€ 2,903
Plot of land in Pecsvarad, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsvarad, Hungary
371 m²
€ 8,313
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir