Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Baranya
Pecsi jaras
Lands for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
91 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 543 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,682
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
647 m²
€ 38,727
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 66,504
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 608 m²
€ 69,175
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 161 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
840 m²
€ 7,986
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 615 m²
€ 13,354
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
895 m²
€ 58,759
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 007 m²
€ 7,745
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
233 m²
€ 74,784
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
857 m²
€ 21,367
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
1 508 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 700 m²
€ 93,480
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 513 m²
€ 5,315
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
754 m²
€ 5,075
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
666 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 21,340
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 443 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 906 m²
€ 12,019
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 966 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 877 m²
€ 6,677
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
964 m²
€ 320,503
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
2 690 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 173 m²
€ 5,048
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
997 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
802 m²
€ 24,038
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 442 m²
€ 53,150
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map