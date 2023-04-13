Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Baranya
  5. Pecsi jaras

Lands for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

91 property total found
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 543 m²
€ 10,416
Plot of landin Koekeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
1 372 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
721 m²
€ 26,682
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
647 m²
€ 38,727
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 66,504
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 608 m²
€ 69,175
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 161 m²
€ 13,087
Plot of landin Koekeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Koekeny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 9,348
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
840 m²
€ 7,986
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 615 m²
€ 13,354
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
895 m²
€ 58,759
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 007 m²
€ 7,745
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
233 m²
€ 74,784
Plot of landin Kovagoszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
857 m²
€ 21,367
Plot of landin Kovagoszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
1 508 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 700 m²
€ 93,480
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 513 m²
€ 5,315
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
754 m²
€ 5,075
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
666 m²
€ 93,213
Plot of landin Goercsoeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 21,340
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 443 m²
€ 22,702
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 906 m²
€ 12,019
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 966 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of landin Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
1 877 m²
€ 6,677
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
964 m²
€ 320,503
Plot of landin Kovagoszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
2 690 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 173 m²
€ 5,048
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
997 m²
€ 25,373
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
802 m²
€ 24,038
Plot of landin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 442 m²
€ 53,150
