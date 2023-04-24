Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Nógrád
  5. Pasztoi jaras

Lands for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 838 m²
€ 19,926
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 138,418
Plot of land in Szirak, Hungary
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
220 000 m²
€ 332,097
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 13,018
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
3 760 m²
€ 132,573
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
743 m²
€ 2,922
Plot of land in Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
2 761 m²
€ 6,642
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 23,911
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 26,302
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
5 610 m²
€ 50,479
Plot of land in Palotas, Hungary
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
9 159 m²
€ 50,479
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir