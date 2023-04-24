Hungary
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Nógrád
Pasztoi jaras
Lands for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary
11 properties total found
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 838 m²
€ 19,926
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 138,418
Plot of land
Szirak, Hungary
220 000 m²
€ 332,097
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 13,018
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
3 760 m²
€ 132,573
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
743 m²
€ 2,922
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
2 761 m²
€ 6,642
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 23,911
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 26,302
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
5 610 m²
€ 50,479
Plot of land
Palotas, Hungary
9 159 m²
€ 50,479
