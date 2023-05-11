Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras

Lands for sale in Papai jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
Area 1 031 m²
€ 59,132
Plot of land in Marcalgergelyi, Hungary
Plot of land
Marcalgergelyi, Hungary
Area 5 418 m²
€ 7,844
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
Area 1 686 m²
€ 14,336
Plot of land in Adasztevel, Hungary
Plot of land
Adasztevel, Hungary
Area 2 063 m²
€ 15,418
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
Area 3 929 m²
€ 64,918
Plot of land in Bekas, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekas, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€ 79,290
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
Area 1 638 m²
€ 20,287
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€ 17,483
Plot of land in Bekas, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekas, Hungary
Area 64 080 m²
€ 453,386
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir