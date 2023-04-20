Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Veszprém
  5. Papai jaras
  6. Papa

Lands for sale in Papa, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
1 686 m²
€ 13,987
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
3 929 m²
€ 63,338
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
1 638 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Papa, Hungary
Plot of land
Papa, Hungary
600 m²
€ 17,154
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir