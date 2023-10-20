Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Pannonhalmi jaras

Lands for sale in Pannonhalmi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Plot of land
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 960 000 m²
€4,02M
Plot of land in Tap, Hungary
Plot of land
Tap, Hungary
Area 1 210 m²
ELADÓ TELEK! Győrtől 20km-re, Tápon eladó eg1210 nm-es zártkerti telek. Csendes nyugodt h…
€5,749
Plot of land in Ecs, Hungary
Plot of land
Ecs, Hungary
Area 3 889 m²
€82,913
Plot of land in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Plot of land
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€93,277
Plot of land in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Plot of land
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€349,789
Plot of land in Ravazd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ravazd, Hungary
Area 44 418 m²
INVESTORS,RAVAZD PANORAMIC ONE!!! From Győr 21 km, on Ravazd northeast part, beside the pub…
€236,130
