Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Tolna
Paksi jaras
Lands for sale in Paksi jaras, Hungary
31 property total found
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
8 600 m²
€ 50,142
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 751 m²
€ 148,500
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 48,823
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 527,549
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
9 942 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 170 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 208 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 687 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
2 877 m²
€ 38,266
Plot of land
Bikacs, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 395,860
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
1 779 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 15,570
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
617 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 549 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 217 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
850 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
1 330 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
987 m²
€ 40,906
Plot of land
Nagydorog, Hungary
1 342 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 226 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
4 715 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 827 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 074 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
891 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land
Dunafoeldvar, Hungary
2 019 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land
Tengelic, Hungary
671 m²
€ 11,876
