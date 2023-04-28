Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Paksi jaras
  6. Paks

Lands for sale in Paks, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 080 m²
€ 58,649
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 751 m²
€ 150,692
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 49,543
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 15,800
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 549 m²
€ 36,153
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 226 m²
€ 30,797
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
4 715 m²
€ 34,546
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 13,390
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 827 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
891 m²
€ 17,407
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 074 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 80,341
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 428 m²
€ 29,458
