Lands for sale in Paks, Hungary
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 080 m²
€ 58,649
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 751 m²
€ 150,692
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
6 000 m²
€ 49,543
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 15,800
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
3 549 m²
€ 36,153
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 226 m²
€ 30,797
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
4 715 m²
€ 34,546
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 13,390
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
1 827 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
891 m²
€ 17,407
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 074 m²
€ 21,424
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 80,341
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
2 428 m²
€ 29,458
