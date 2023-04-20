Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Ozdi jaras

Lands for sale in Ozdi jaras, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 5,542
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 457 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 030 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 503 m²
€ 2,507
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 760 m²
€ 2,507
Plot of land in Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
940 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
745 m²
€ 3,827
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
723 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 479 m²
€ 27,446
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 100 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 237 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 009 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 3,404
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
812 m²
€ 6,070
