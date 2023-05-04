Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Ozdi jaras
  6. Ozd

Lands for sale in Ozd, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€ 5,572
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 457 m²
€ 3,980
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 1 030 m²
€ 3,997
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 1 503 m²
€ 2,520
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 1 760 m²
€ 2,532
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 745 m²
€ 3,864
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€ 3,980
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 3 479 m²
€ 27,592
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€ 3,198
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 100 m²
€ 6,662
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 237 m²
€ 5,862
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 2 009 m²
€ 6,662
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€ 3,438
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
Area 812 m²
€ 6,129
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir