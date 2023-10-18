Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Oroszlanyi jaras

Lands for sale in Oroszlanyi jaras, Hungary

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 1 054 m²
€15,398
Plot of land in Koemlod, Hungary
Plot of land
Koemlod, Hungary
Area 3 851 m²
€31,822
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 303 m²
€23,096
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€14,044
Plot of land in Koemlod, Hungary
Plot of land
Koemlod, Hungary
Area 861 m²
€17,938
Plot of land in Szakszend, Hungary
Plot of land
Szakszend, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 745 m²
€15,269
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€189,903
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 1 660 m²
22 flat condominia are suitable for his building in the centre of Oroszlány plot, with a leg…
€179,115
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 35 000 m²
On the outer area part of Oroszlány, 2,9 ha of area állatartó settlement, surrounding with c…
€301,391
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 10 842 m²
In the city centre of Oroszlány, from the railway station to the south, into a settlement ce…
€105,081
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 9 067 m²
On the inner-city area of Oroszlány, from three sides with roads bordered, economic, commerc…
€85,736
Plot of land in Koemlod, Hungary
Plot of land
Koemlod, Hungary
Area 237 867 m²
The Tatai-medencében I offer it for sale in his totality 237867 nm plots, which more are, hr…
€549,286
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 8 900 m²
The industrial area of Oroszlány his catchment area, a plot with nearly 9000 nm wonderful co…
€107,230
Plot of land in Oroszlany, Hungary
Plot of land
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 14 484 m²
On the inner-city area of Oroszlány, the frequented place of the industrial park, settlement…
€155,233
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir