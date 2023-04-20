Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Vaci jaras
orbottyan
Lands for sale in orbottyan, Hungary
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
700 m²
€ 39,560
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
857 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
727 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
793 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 311,410
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
849 m²
€ 77,852
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
800 m²
€ 67,296
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 841 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
600 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
5 266 m²
€ 33,516
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
5 489 m²
€ 38,266
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
882 m²
€ 40,906
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 m²
€ 208,486
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 630,736
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
2 991 m²
€ 121,133
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 bath
100 000 m²
€ 3,246,313
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
19 721 m²
€ 123,090
In the border of Őrbottyán for sale and Erdőkertes, between Gödöllő Hills and Cserhát, two e…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map