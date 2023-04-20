Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Vaci jaras
  6. orbottyan

Lands for sale in orbottyan, Hungary

19 properties total found
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 230 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
700 m²
€ 39,560
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
857 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
727 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
793 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 311,410
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
849 m²
€ 77,852
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
800 m²
€ 67,296
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 841 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
600 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
5 266 m²
€ 33,516
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
5 489 m²
€ 38,266
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
882 m²
€ 40,906
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 m²
€ 208,486
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
90 000 m²
€ 630,736
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
2 991 m²
€ 121,133
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
1 bath 100 000 m²
€ 3,246,313
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
19 721 m²
€ 123,090
In the border of Őrbottyán for sale and Erdőkertes, between Gödöllő Hills and Cserhát, two e…
