Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dabasi jaras
  6. Oerkeny

Lands for sale in Oerkeny, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Oerkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
4 317 m²
€ 31,868
Plot of land in Oerkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 107,121
Plot of land in Oerkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 214,242
Plot of land in Oerkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
19 962 m²
€ 107,578
MOTORSPORT LIKING ATTENTION!!! On Örkény outer area on two hectare areas quad/motocross o…
Plot of land in Oerkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
4 225 m²
€ 98,193
The 5 one cooks on Örkény road breast salesman it 4225 M2 inner-city area plots, on which on…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir